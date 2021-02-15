Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE IP traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. 257,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

