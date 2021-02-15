Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 212.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 101,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,376. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

