Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TREX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 20,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,959. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $106.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

