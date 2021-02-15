Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. 37,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,959. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

