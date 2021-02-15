North American Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North American Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

