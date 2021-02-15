United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,483 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

