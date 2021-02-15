United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $8.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.26. 2,065,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

