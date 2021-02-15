Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 862.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,138. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

