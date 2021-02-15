Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 264,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.68. 42,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

