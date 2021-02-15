Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. 120,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

