Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Rises By 50.0%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,845. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

