IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 283,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock remained flat at $$32.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.76.

