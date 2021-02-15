Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LII. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.86. 3,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.