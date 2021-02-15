Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,126,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,259. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

