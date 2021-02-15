Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

SPHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

