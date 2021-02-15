Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

