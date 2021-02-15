Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 32,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

