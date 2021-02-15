Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,707. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

