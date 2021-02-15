Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,725 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

