Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.81. 27,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,445. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

