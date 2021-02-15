The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507,565 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.46% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $299,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

BNS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,445. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

