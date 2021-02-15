Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,829,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,715 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $232,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $267,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.01. 134,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

