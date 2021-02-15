Element Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 789,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 ETF alerts:

SCHK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,607. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.