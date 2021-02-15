Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,534 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. 634,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,193. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

