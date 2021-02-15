Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.