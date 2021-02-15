Element Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,958 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

