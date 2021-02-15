Himension Fund Acquires New Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Himension Fund bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,145,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 14.5% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Himension Fund owned about 0.15% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,014. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

