Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.88. 529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,993. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $196.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

