Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,530 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. 232,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

