Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.77. 42,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.