Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $74.61. 732,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.