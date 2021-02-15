RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.30.

RNG traded up $11.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.29. 27,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.62. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $446.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

