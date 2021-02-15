Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

