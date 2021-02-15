Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,289,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,838,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

STLD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

