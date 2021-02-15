Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INSHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 257,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,214. Inner Spirit has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Inner Spirit
