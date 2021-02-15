Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INSHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 257,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,214. Inner Spirit has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of December 10, 2020, it operated 67 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada.

