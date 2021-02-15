Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 319,480 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 535,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001,955. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

