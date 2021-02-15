Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $214,204.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,004 in the last three months. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.