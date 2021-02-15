Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 183,750 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,594,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,750 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,010,000 after buying an additional 4,841,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares during the last quarter.

ELP traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $12.31. 32,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

