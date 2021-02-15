Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Increases By 96.1%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SFS Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get SFS Group alerts:

Shares of SFS Group stock remained flat at $$114.80 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation and bracket logic solutions; brake systems; clip nuts; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; furniture fittings; hard disk drives; and thread inserts and spacer bushings.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.