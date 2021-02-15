Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $60.40. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 17,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The company has a market capitalization of £64.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

