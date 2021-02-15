EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 509 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,381.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $473.78. 8,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,107. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.86 and a 200-day moving average of $458.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

