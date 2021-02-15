EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,259. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

