EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 227,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 17,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

