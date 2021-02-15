EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.10 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

VRSK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,324. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

