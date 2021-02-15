EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.10 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
VRSK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,324. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.29.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
