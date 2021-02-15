Todd Asset Management LLC Has $86.50 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 663,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,312 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 2.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $86,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after acquiring an additional 370,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.29. 69,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

