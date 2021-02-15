EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,450 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.36. The stock had a trading volume of 73,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

