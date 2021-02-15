Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Yext posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,222,030.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,839 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 555.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yext by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 65,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

