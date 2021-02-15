Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.55. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $487.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.