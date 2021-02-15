Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 20,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.