North American Management Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.45. 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $336.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

